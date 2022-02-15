TOWN OF WEST BEND
Judith T. ‘Judie’ Fuhrman
May 21, 1940 - Feb. 12, 2022
Judith T. “Judie” Fuhrman, 81, of the Town of West Bend, formerly of Milwaukee, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at her home with her family at her side.
Judie was born May 21, 1940, and was raised on the south side of Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Raymond and Antonina “Nina” Dzibinski.
She attended high school at St. Mary’s Academy and received a teaching degree from Cardinal Stritch College. Shortly after college she married the love of her life, Jerry, on December 1, 1962, in Milwaukee. She was a beloved 1st grade teacher for 33 years giving selflessly to her students and forming many lifelong friendships with fellow teachers. Above all, she loved her family and was a devoted and caring wife for 59 years, perfect and beautiful mother, and super proud grandmother to Nick and Mitchell. Her gentleness and unconditional love for her grandsons cannot be measured. She stood beside them their entire lives to cheer them on in all their endeavors and was proud of all their accomplishments, never missing a single moment. She felt blessed and joyful to have three great-granddaughters to hug and spoil and watch grow.
Judie was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Thaddeus “TJ” Makowski, whom she missed dearly, especially his big hugs. She also dearly loved her brother, Tom, and cherished her sisters-in-law, Diane, Janice, and Marlene. She was a huge NFL and college football fan and also loved watching the birds and orioles feed at her window.
“I am lucky to have had such a beautiful family, great-granddaughters, a beautiful home, and a career I really loved.”
Those Judie leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband, Jerry; a daughter, Jodie Makowski; two grandsons, Nicholas (Jessica) Makowski and Mitchell Makowski; three great-granddaughters, Charlotte, Harper, and Claire; a brother, Tom (Diane) Dzibinski; two sisters-in-law, Janice Wronski and Marlene Kanehl; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and son-in-law, Judie was preceded in death by her parents-in-law, Rudolph “Rudy” and Lucille “Lucy” Fuhrman, and two brothers-in-law, Al Wronski and Dean Kanehl; and many treasured aunts and uncles.
VISITATION: Judie’s family will greet relatives and friends at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 1025 S. 7th Ave. in West Bend on Saturday, February 19, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
MEMORIAL MASS: A Mass for Judie will be held on Saturday at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church at 1:00 p.m. with Father Carlos Londono officiating.
Judie’s family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers at St. Luke’s in Milwaukee, Grafton Hospital, the cancer center at Aurora in Grafton, and all the nurses and caregivers at Heartland Hospice.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Judie’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.