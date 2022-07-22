WEST BEND
Judith Vavra
Judith Vavra (nee Christiansen), 81, of West Bend, peacefully passed on July 16, 2022, surrounded by those she dearly loved and considered to be her “angels."
She was the beloved wife of the late Roger Vavra; and loving mother of Christine (Scott) Thomas and Mark (Eden) Vavra. She was adoring grandmother of Samantha, Nicole, Reece, Ameilia, and great-grandson Wesley; sister of Nels (Susan) Christiansen; dear friend and companion to her “Mr. Bill.” She is further survived by those who considered her a second mom, sister, kindred spirit, or cherished friend.
Judith (Judy) was born in Milwaukee to Carroll and Norma Christiansen but, always considered herself a “Tosa” girl. She graduated from Wauwatosa High School in 1958 and, attended MATC to become a secretary extraordinaire.
In 1960, Judy was introduced to her husband, Roger, and immediately bonded over their love of dancing, skiing, sense of fun, love of travel, strong work ethic, and shared family values. They were married in October of 1962 and raised their family in Pewaukee.
Judy was passionate about her family and dedicated herself to guiding them through their life journeys. She gave her children the space to develop their own confidence and place in the world. To her grandchildren, “GG” gave her unconditional support and could be counted on to be their #1 cheerleader and confidante.
Judy was an avid crafter and nature lover. She created beautiful quilts, enjoyed teaching her grandchildren to sew and knit, and painted for her pure enjoyment. Judy found great solace and connection in the outdoors and enjoyed traveling to the red rocks of Sedona or the blue waters of the Florida Gulf.
When Judy was a teen, she made a conscious decision to practice the art of giving herself away. She firmly believed life was not a process of getting, but of giving and making others’ lives better. She succeeded.
Judy was quick to share a warm smile, quietly listened, offered her inner strength, accepted others without judgment, and shared her love, and that of her family, with those who might find themselves in need.
Family and friends will miss Judy’s whimsical spirit, strong faith, radiating positivity, quick humor, and feisty personality.
At Judith’s request, a small family celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in her name to the American Cancer Society or the OneSky Foundation which supports children’s orphanages in China. Or, even the simple act of performing a random act of kindness, in her memory, would be appreciated.
The Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.