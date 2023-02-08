WEST BEND
Judy E. Justman
Nov. 11, 1947 - Feb. 4, 2023
Judy E. Justman (nee Galabinske), age 75 years, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on February 4, 2023, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital.
Judy was born on November 11, 1947, in West Bend to Clarence and Mildred (nee Kertscher) Galabinske. She was united in marriage to Howard C. Justman on September 8, 1973, in West Bend.
Judy graduated from West Bend High School in 1966. She was a nursing assistant at Cedar Community for 35 years, until retiring in 2007. Judy loved animals, especially her dog and cat. She also enjoyed gardening, crocheting, painting, and cooking. Judy especially enjoyed spending time with friends and family, and will be missed by all who know her.
Those Judy leaves behind to cherish her memory include her siblings, Betty Vesnefsky, Diane Wells, Sandra (Steve) Kasten, and Donald (Denise) Galabinske; three brothers-in-law, Harold “Justy” (Arlene) Justman, Herbert (Darlene), and Hiram (Alleen) Justman; many sisters-in-law. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Justman; her sister, Shirley Galabinske; and a brother-in-law, John Vesnefsky.
A funeral service in remembrance of Judy will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend. Entombment will be at Washington County Memorial Park at 2:30 p.m.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday at Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Froedtert Hospital for their care and compassion.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Judy's arrangements.
(www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family.