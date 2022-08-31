WEST BEND
Julie A. Pulda
February 20, 1932 - August 27, 2022
Julie A. Pulda, nee Allen, of West Bend, died on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa at the age of 90 years. She was born on February 20, 1932, in Racine to the late Harry and Marie (nee Love) Allen.
On February 7, 1953, she was united in marriage to Lawrence E. Pulda in Racine. Lawrence predeceased August 8, 1996.
Over the years, Julie loved to fish and enjoyed watching tennis and the Packers. She also was an avid reader and loved doing puzzles to keep her mind sharp. The many friendships she made at her home of Cedar Ridge were an important part of her life.
Above all else, she cherished her role as a mother and grandmother, and later great-grandmother.
Julie was a member of the West Bend Lioness Club and Immanuel United Church of Christ.
Survivor include 4 children: John (Lori) of Oscoda, MI, Marianne (fiancé, Tod Laidler) of West Bend, Jennifer (Keith) Van Alstine of Mattawan, MI, and Steven (special friend, Amanda Zastrow) of East Tawas, MI; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 1 sister-in-law, Rosie Pulda; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by son William, sister Susan Fett, numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, September 3, from 1 p.m. until a Memorial Service at 2 p.m. at the Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend. Burial will be at a later date in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Oscoda, MI.
Memorials to Immanuel United Church of Christ appreciated.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.