SLINGER
Julie Ann Fuller
April 8, 1965 — April 1, 2023
Julie Ann Fuller (nee Reis), 57, of Slinger found peace and contentment with the Lord on Saturday, April 1, 2023.
She was born on April 8, 1965, to Thomas and Joan (nee Strupp) Reis in West Bend. Julie grew up in West Bend and graduated from West Bend East High School in 1983. She enjoyed drawing and painting. Julie had a large collection of knick knacks and porcelain dolls. She loved her birds, Chibi and Autumn. Julie especially enjoyed going out to lunch with her best friend, Steve. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Julie will be dearly missed by all who loved her.
Those Julie leaves behind to cherish her memory include her mother, Joan Reis of Kewaskum; two brothers, Mark (Karen) Reis of Columbus and Timothy “Tim” (Nancy) Reis of West Bend; a sister, Linda (Adam) McDonald of Campbellsport; her best friend, Steve Schall of Slinger; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Fuller, and their dog Sam; her father, Thomas Reis; paternal grandparents, Hugo (Toddy) and Beatrice Reis; and her maternal grandparents, Sylvester and Linda Strupp.
A Mass of Christian burial in remembrance of Julie will be held on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Parish, 200 E. Washington St., Slinger. Private burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Richfield.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Monday from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m.
The family would like to give special thanks to Steve for all the love, care, compassion and happiness that he gave and added to Julie’s life.
The Myrhum Patten Funeral & Cremation Service have been entrusted with Julie's arrangements.