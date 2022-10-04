KEWASKUM
June C. Fry
July 4, 1941 – Sept. 28, 2022
June C. Fry (nee Voigt), 81, of Kewaskum passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
She was born on July 4, 1941 to the late Max and Hattie (nee Rennicke) Voigt in Milwaukee. Harold from Tomahawk and June from Milwaukee met in Milwaukee and Married on March 31, 1962. June and Harold celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on March 31, 2022. They moved to Kewaskum in 1974 which is still the current address.
June was a member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church in West Bend. She loved her genealogy, traveling, and camping in their 5th-wheel camper. She enjoyed gardening and organizing the family reunions. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and all her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Those June leaves behind to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 60 years, Harold Fry; three children, Debra Seering, Lynda Reetz, and Douglas Fry; five grandchildren, David Grandin, Tiffany (Mike) Waters, Seth (Lauren) Seering, Justin Dehling, and Nicholas (Finance Casey Schultz) Fry; one great-grandchild, Asuna Seering; four sisters-in-law, Carol Duranceau, Sandy (Butch) Malzhan, Kathy Fry, and Ann Fry; four brothers-in-law, Chuck Fry, Richard Fry, Rich Netzband, and Frank Svec; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Susan Voigt; three sisters-in-law, Gloria Netzband, Tamme Svec, and Tessa (Fred) Rogers; six brothers-in-law, Lloyd Duranceau, Michael Fry, Howard Fry, Francis Fry, Milton Fry, and Herbert (Gloria) Fry. A funeral service in remembrance of June will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Pilgrim Ev. Lutheran Church, 462 Meadowbrook Dr., West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
The family would like to thank Pastor Joseph Fisher and the Ladies Guild at Pilgrim for all their help and care.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home of West Bend has been entrusted with June’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.