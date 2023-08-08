WEST BEND
June Florence Elizabeth Rosenthal
June 30, 1927 - Aug. 5, 2023
June Florence Elizabeth Rosenthal (Lemke), age 96 years, of West Bend went to her heavenly home on August 5, 2023 at The Cottages, Cedar Community surrounded by her loving family.
June was born on June 30, 1927 in West Bend to the late Otto and Amanda Lemke (Vollbrecht). June graduated from West Bend High School in 1945. While working at Decorah Dairy she met her future husband, Williard Rosenthal. They were married on June 26, 1948 at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church on Pleasant Valley Road.
June was a 4-H member and continued as an adult in leadership roles for meetings, projects and many aspects of the county fair. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and collecting recipes with husband, Willard. The couple belonged to Kettle Moraine Squares and participated in many square dance events.
Throughout June’s adult life she held various part time jobs but mainly was a homemaker, caring for her extended family.
She was an active member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church participating in choir, Bible Study, Ladies Aid and as a Sunday School teacher.
June is survived by her daughters, Lois (Ed) Spreeman of West Bend, WI; and Janet (Steve) Wierschke of Wrightstown, WI; son-in-law, Tony Haag II (Jean, significant other) of Amasa, MI; grandchildren, Matt (Jennifer), Phil (Trini), Nate (Meagen), Amanda, and Jon (Alyssa) Spreeman, Tony (Gerri) Haag III and Mandi Haag, and Alicia (Eric) Ulm, Jolene, and Aaron Wierschke; great-grandchildren, Carlyle, Logan, Oliver, Finley, and Benjamin Spreeman, and Isaiah Ulm.
She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Rosenthal; her daughter, Linda Haag; brothers, Louis and Paul (Pearl) Lemke, and sister-in-law, Audrey Rosenthal.
VISITATION: June’s family will greet relatives and friends on Monday, August 14th, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 4930 Beaver Dam Rd., West Bend, WI. 53095.
SERVICE: A Funeral Service in remembrance of June will take place 12:00 p.m. on August 14 at St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church with Pastor John Cook officiating. The interment will immediately follow the service at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Memorials in June’s name can be directed to St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School, or Cedar Community.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at The Cottages, Cedar Community and Cedar Hospice for their care and compassion.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with June’s arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence on the tribute wall, please visit www.myrhum-patten.com.