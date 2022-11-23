WEST BEND
Karen Christine Wolf
March 8, 1954 - Nov. 20, 2022
Karen Christine Wolf (nee Schaefer), age 68, passed away on Sunday, November 20,
2022, at the Waterford in West Bend. She was born on March 8, 1954, to Roland and Isabella Schaefer. Karen enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, going on vacations with her friends at the Gentle Dental Emporium, golfing, watching the Packers, wondering every Sunday if Eugene would possibly put a fire in the fireplace, and being with family. For the past six years, through her struggles with dementia, she has been loved and taken care of by her husband, Eugene. His love is what kept her going through this difficult time.
Karen is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Eugene; beloved children Katie (Jason Daniel), Jennifer (Jason Wienke), and Andrea (Joey Rinzel); cherished grandchildren, Brandon, Britney, Sophia, Logan, Alden, Isabella, and Lucy; siblings, Michael (Lynn) Schaefer, Daniel (Marilyn) Schaefer, and Nancy (Edward) Smith. In addition, she is survived by her brother and sisters-in-law Steve and Mary Wolf, Peter and Janet Wolf, Anne and Paul Selk, Chris and Dale Thelen, and Teresa and Jim Hill. In addition, she is survived by several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Karen was preceded in death by her father, mother, baby sister Judith, in-laws Wilmer and Lucy Wolf, and their son Joseph.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church (8883 Forest View Road, Kewaskum, WI 53040) with Fr. Jacob Strand presiding. Visitation will be prior at church on Saturday, November 26, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Interment will follow Mass at St. Michael’s Cemetery.
A special thank-you to the staff at Waterford West Bend, the hospice group at Lily, especially Anne and Marcy.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.