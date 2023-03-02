ERIN
Karen E. Meyer
Sept. 2, 1942 – Feb. 23, 2023
Karen E. Meyer (nee Rosenthal), age 80 of Oxford, Wisconsin (formerly of the town of Erin), passed away unexpectedly Thursday, February 23, 2023.
Karen was born September 2,1942 in Hartford, WI to Virginia E. (nee Lepien) and Armond J. Rosenthal. She was united in marriage to Delmar E. Meyer on April 18, 1964 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Thompson, WI. Karen was the lead cook at Country Retreat for 18 years where she made many friends. She was longtime member of St. Mary of the Hill Parish after the closing of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Thompson (town of Erin.) Karen enjoyed hunting deer and turkey, raising German Shepherds, and time spent with her family.
Karen is survived by her loving children, Frances (Thomas) Selle of Allenton, Brian (Donna) of Hartford and Nick of Iron Ridge; cherished grandchildren, Kristine (Eric) McChesney, Erik, Kayla, Derick (Lorraine), Chase, Heather, and Holly; treasured great-grandchildren, Gavin, Veronica, and Carmine Nanez, Kristina Davidson, and Jasper; dear siblings, Beverly Larsson, Donald Rosenthal, Jean (James) Johannes, David (Joanne) Rosenthal, Janet (John) Butterbrodt, and Thomas Rosenthal; and sister-in-law, Vicki Rosenthal. She is further survived by loved nieces, nephews, siblings-in-law, other relatives and friends.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Frances (nee Schroeder) and Nicholas Meyer; her beloved husband of 41 years, Delmar; and siblings, Robert and Lawrence Rosenthal.
Funeral Service for Karen will be held Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union Street Hartford, WI 53027. Family will greet relatives and friends on Sunday at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.
Inurnment at the new St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Thompson, WI.
Contributions in memory of Karen are appreciated to St. Mary of the Hill Parish-Hubertus, WI.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared: www.shimonfuneralhome.com.