JACKSON
Karen Woitekaitis
Karen Woitekaitis of Jackson, Wisconsin, passed away Oct. 17, 2022, at age 54. Long-time partner of Parris Spivey. Loving mother of Justin (Erin) and the late Katie. Cherished grandmother of Shane, Nora, Owen and Abby. Dear daughter of Mary and the late Peter Ruppert. Fond sister of Barbel Stell and Kirsten (Ken) Milender and sister-in-law of Joann Woitekaitis. Special aunt of Joseph and Elizabeth Stell, Meagan (Alex) Ahlborn, Tabatha (Adam) Hoffman and Eric (Kristen) Hadley. Also survived by her former husband, Fred Woitekaitis, other relatives and friends.
Special thanks to the staffs at Froedtert Hospital 9th Floor and Kathy Hospice for their kind care. A Celebration of Life will be held for Karen on Sun. Oct. 30, 2022, from 3-5pm at Fred A. Schaefer VFW Post, 260 Sand Drive, West Bend.