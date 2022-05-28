JACKSON
Karen Y. Krueger
Oct. 5, 1960 — May 25, 2022
Karen Y. Krueger, 61, of Jackson was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at her home.
She was born on October 5, 1960, to the late Andrew and Elaine (nee Ciriacks) Lamp in West Bend. Karen graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1978. Karen worked in hospitality and retail. She enjoyed dancing, news, sports, swimming, and learning about celebrities. Karen loved animals and the Lord. She especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be deeply missed.
Those Karen leaves behind to cherish her memory include her five sisters, Darleen (Gary) Koch, Joyce (Jim) Ksioszk, Joan Bohn, Laureen (Brian) Bastian, and Melinda (Derek) Berube; nieces and nephews, Mike Ksioszk, Eric (Tina Ebert) Ksioszk, Gregory Ksioszk, Marcus (fiancée, Jodi Manikowski) Bohn, Tiffany (Gus) Witte, Adam (Sara Heppe) Bastian, Casie (Cory) Stuettgen, Whitney (Josh) Maxwell, Carson Bastian, Evan Berube, and Zachary Berube; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Marilyn Hefter and infant sisters, Shirley and Emily; brother-in-law, Alan Bohn; and two uncles, Kenneth Ciriacks and Philip Lamp, Jr.
A funeral service in remembrance of Karen will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 4 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 623 Congress St., Newburg. Burial to follow.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Thursday from 2 p.m. until 3:45 p.m.
Memorial to the family is appreciated. A special thank-you to all who blessed Karen’s life. The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home of West Bend has been entrusted with Karen’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.