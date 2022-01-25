JUNEAU
Karin Lynn Breuer
May 14, 1952 - Jan. 8, 2022
Karin Lynn Breuer (nee Koch), age 69 years, of Juneau was called home to be with the Lord on January 8, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.
Karin was born on May 14, 1952, to Norman A. and Eunice M. Koch (nee Butz). She was united in marriage to Ralph R. Breuer on April 13, 1985, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Browns Corner.
Karin is survived by her husband, Ralph; her mother, Eunice Koch; sister, Barbara (Dennis) Moldenhauer; and sisters-in-law, Cindi (Dohrman) Koch, Bernice Mueller, Esther Hofmaier (friend Marvin Hurdt), Shirley Degrave, and Dorothy Schmidt; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Karin was preceded in death by her father, Norman Koch; three brothers, Wayne, John and David; and four brothers-in-law, Ted Mueller, Merle Hofmaier, Ed Degrave, and Herbert Schmidt.
Even though Karin had no children of her own, she enjoyed having her nieces and nephews around her and later on the great-nieces and great-nephews. Karin had a big heart and would do anything she could to help others and was generous to a fault.
No services are scheduled.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Karin’s arrangements.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family.