Karlene Janette Krueger
Jan. 15, 1981 - Jan. 25, 2022
Karlene Janette Krueger, 41, went to her heavenly home surrounded by family members and friends on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. She was born on January 15, 1981, in Neillsville, the daughter of Michael and Donna (nee Wolfe) Lindow of Chili. On December 27, 2003, she married her best friend, Scott Louis Krueger, at Immanuel Church of Chili. They farmed together in the Town of Ashford on the Krueger family farm. She was a dedicated mother to their three children, McKinley, Brooklyn and Johnathon. She encouraged them to get involved in all areas that would make them a better person. She always had their backs.
Karlene worked as a customer service representative for Dairyland Seed Company, Kewaskum. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church of Lomira where she also taught Sunday School and on occasion sang duets with her daughter, McKinley.
Karlene was an extraordinary person. She was the strongest supporter of all things including livestock and kids. She was a friend and director of the Wisconsin Show Pig Association, a catalyst for positive change and inclusion, and an expert parliamentarian. She served on numerous livestock boards and was a leader of the Campbellsport 4-H Club. She was a county fair livestock judge. She was a member of the Campbellsport FFA Alumni, WI FFA Alumni and the National FFA Alumni. She was an FFA alumni standout, a rock and firm foundation. She was a judge of National FFA applications. Karlene was THE very first female to earn the National FFA American Star Farmer Award in 2002 and her FFA jacket now hangs in the Smithsonian of American History in Washington, D.C.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her husband, Scott; her children, McKinley, Brooklyn and Johnathon; her mother, Donna Lindow, Chili; her siblings: Kimberly (Richard) Heine, Helenville, Kristin (Doug) Long, Sterling, IL, and Kevin (Ann) Lindow, Chili; nieces and nephews: Tony (Mariah) Heine and their son Bentlee, Lake Mills, Katie (Andrew) Voight, Cody (Heather) Heine, Tyler Heine, all of Jefferson, Noah Heine, Helenville, Kile Long, Kassie Long, Sterling, IL, Joshua Lindow, Jessica Lindow, Jamie Lindow, Jenna Lindow, Justine Lindow and Jacob Lindow, Chili. She is further survived by her mother-in-law, Darlene Krueger, Campbellsport; sisters-in-law Tracey (Frank) Roane, Minden, IA, Jenny (Jack) Farvour, Oshkosh, Severa Krueger, Fond du Lac, and Patty (Chet) Dolph, Lake Mills; nephew and nieces: Wyatt Roane, Minden, IA, and Olivia and Grace Dolph, Lake Mills; other relatives and many friends, including her close friend, Jodi Joas.
Karlene was preceded in death by her father, Michael Lindow; father-in-law, Louie Krueger; and her grandparents, Vernon and Iris Lindow and Raymond and Joan Wolfe.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 29, from 2-6 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St., Lomira, and Sunday, January 30, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the church.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, Lomira. The Rev. Mulongo Mpoyo will officiate and private family burial will follow services at Elmore Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, an educational fund has been established for her children.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com. Her services can be viewed at Trinity United Methodist Church Lomira YouTube channel.