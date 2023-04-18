WEST BEND
Kathleen Ancilla Zimmerman
March 16, 1939 - April 14, 2023
Kathleen Ancilla Zimmerman (nee Dennis), age 84, of West Bend, was born into eternal life on Friday, April 14, 2023. Kathleen was born on March 16, 1939 in Eau Claire, to Roy and Mary (nee Walter) Dennis. Kathleen married the love of her life of 58 years, Richard Carl Zimmerman, on December 27, 1961. Together they raised 7 children. Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Zimmerman; daughter Jennifer Grundl; grandson, Maximillian Von Arx; her parents, Roy and Mary Dennis; and brothers Michael, Stephen, James, and Edgar Dennis.
Kathleen is survived by her children: Beth Von Arx (Joseph), Brian (Susan), Rebecca Donlon (Michael), Timothy (Jennifer), Anthony (Heather), and Martha Litton (David). Kathleen is further survived by brothers Patrick and Richard Dennis; 36 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Kathleen enjoyed reading, cooking, gardening, canning, and taking walks at ‘the lake.’ She was especially fond of her raspberry patch. She immensely enjoyed all her children and grandchildren and took great pride in her ever growing family. 'Sundays at the Lake' during the summer were an almost weekly event filled with swimming, boating, yard games, good food, and laughter. She made everyone feel welcome. Her deep Catholic faith gave her much strength and comfort her whole life.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 22, from 11:00-11:45 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 12:00 p.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church (200 E. Washington St., Slinger WI, 53086) with Fr. Russ Arnett presiding. A private burial will take place at a later date at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Farmington.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages and appreciates donations and giving opportunities at The Cedar Community of West Bend: https://cedarcommunity.charityproud.org/Donate#.
The family would like to extend immense gratitude to mom’s entire care team at Froedtert West Bend Hospital and to the awesome staff at The Cottages of Cedar Community where she resided during the last years of her life.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.