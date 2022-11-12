HARTFORD
Kathleen Joyce Fenney
March 24, 1933 — Nov. 5, 2022
Kathleen Joyce Fenney (nee Roseland), of Hartford passed away peacefully Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the age of 89.
Kathy was born March 24, 1933, in LaCrosse, daughter of the late Alvie and Laurette (nee McKeeth) Roseland. She grew up on a farm near Whitehall. In July of 1953 she married her beloved, Philip Fenney, and enjoyed a big, beautiful family together raising their children in Connecticut, South Dakota and much of it in Hubertus.
Kathy enjoyed 25+ years of dedication to Badger Meter in Milwaukee where she retired from. After retirement Kathy and Phil sold their longtime Hubertus family home and moved to Lake Delton. Kathy still loved staying busy and had lots of smiles to give so in her retirement she was a hostess at Cracker Barrel. Over the past 50 years she also loved spending time with her family at their Fenney Ridge Farm in Hixton. Kathy enjoyed great success at the casino and was an avid bowler, golfer and artist.
Kathy is survived by her children Daniel (Debra) Fenney, Diane (Scott) Neu and Allen Fenney (Mary); son-inlaw, Greg Joers; grandchildren Melissa Fenney, Shyleen (Matt) Stogbauer, Rosie Raddemann, Alisha (Ryan) Schlipp, Travis Neu (Jen), Bryan Fenney, Alivia (John) Cronin, Danielle Priesgen, Jordan (Nick) Dombrowski and Dawn Priesgen; and great-grandchildren Kayleigh, Kaden, Keirran, Vida, Archer, Kullen, Riley, Brinley, and Clare. Kathy is further survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip; daughters, Susan Fenney and Deborah Joers; granddaughter, Leah Fenney; sister, Joanne Fenney; brother, John Roseland and many other beloved family and friends over the years.
Kathy was a dedicated mother, proud Norwegian and matriarch to her family. She was always steadfast and strong despite anything that came their way. We will miss her every day.
Funeral services for Kathy will be held Monday, November 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation from 12:00 p.m.-1:45 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford, WI 53027.
Interment Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hartford. The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-673-9500 or visit shimonfuneralhome.com.