HARTFORD
Kathleen ‘Kathy’ D. Multerer
May 9, 1946 - December 2, 2022
Kathleen “Kathy” Diane (nee Kubala) Multerer of Hartford transitioned from this physical world on December 2, 2022, at 3:47 p.m., and is now free in spirit and from earthly and bodily constraints. She lived her life solely from a place of love, a graceful servant to humanity. She was 76 years old.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Frank Multerer; aunt Norene Arnold; brother, Tom (Patty) Kubala; sister, Eileen (Gary) Johnson; son Boyd (Keri) Multerer; daughter, Rachel DeRosa; son Andy (Jen) Multerer; and grandchildren: Josie DeRosa, Kenna DeRosa, Indigo Multerer, River Multerer, Tesla Multerer and Lewis Multerer.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Rose (nee Re) Kubala, and father, Albin Kubala.
Kathy was born on May 9, 1946 to Albin and Rose Kubala. When she was young, her family moved to Kailua, Hawaii, and she grew up climbing tropical mountains and listening to her record player with the Navy Seamen on the beach. She moved back to Wisconsin in 1961 where she attended high school in Waukesha and even performed the commencement speech. She attended Carroll College and majored in elementary education. She met Frank at Carroll on Feb 14, 1967, and their courtship was a whirlwind. They were engaged after a few months. She called him her “Frankie.”
Kathy had three children, settling with Frank in Hartford, where they lived throughout their marriage. Kathy and Frank’s favorite activity was going to their kids’ and grandkids’ events. From sports to theater to fashion shows, they were always there. Kathy was very involved in social clubs and auxiliaries, book clubs, bridge clubs, sheepshead group, craft clubs and study groups. She was well known as a sweet, kind, intelligent, nurturing, adventurous, mischievous, supportive, loving woman. She loved to laugh and make friends and could make friends with anyone. She loved making memories with family and friends.
Kathy was an eternal optimist and loved hosting family gatherings at her Pond Road and Resthaven Road homes. Her cooking was cookbook worthy, many of the recipes passed on to her from her mom, Rose. She loved reading, the movie “Christmas Vacation,” “MASH,” “Seinfeld” and “Schitt’s Creek.” She was enraptured by the history of the monarchy, loved gardening, walks, needlepoint, sewing, miniatures, black coffee, her dogs and going out for breakfast.
Kathy was a devoted member of the Baha’i Faith and loved going to Firesides and the Green Lake Baha’i Summer Camp.
Kathy brought love and light everywhere she went. She touched many hearts, and while an emptiness has been left where she once was, her beloved family and friends know she has been released from a body that no longer did its job. Kathy’s family wishes to thank the staff at Wellington Place and Compassionate Care Hospice for their gentle care and support.
Funeral services for Kathy Multerer will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at Shimon Funeral Home (824 Union Street, Hartford, WI 53027), with family leading the service. Kathy’s family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until the start of service.
