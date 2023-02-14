RUBICON
Kathleen ‘Kathy’ K. Kleb-Grudzinski
May 5, 1956 - Jan. 29, 2023
Kathleen K. Kleb-Grudzinski, age 66 of Rubicon, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the Aurora Medical Center-Summit.
Kathy was born May 5, 1956, in Hartford to Marjean M. (nee Wittenberger) and Harry D. Kleb. After graduating from Hartford High School, she continued her education to become an LPN, which was her lifelong career. Her caring and loving nature was evident in her work and compassion for others. She was a nurse at Beechwood for 12 years and for the past three years at the Pavilion of Glacier Valley in Slinger, where co-workers became friends. Kathy was united in marriage to Charles E. Grudzinski on March 23, 1990 in Hartford. Together and with family they enjoyed camping. She also enjoyed gardening, sitting on her porch drinking coffee and having conversations with her friends, music and road trips (especially her first time to Florida with her sister Karie, and she appreciated all it had to offer). Most of all she loved the time spent with her family.
Kathy is survived by her treasured daughter, Kendra (formerly Livingston) Kleb of Jackson; cherished grandchildren Deidra Livingston, Aaliyah (Jaylen Alexander) Kleb, and LeeAnna Ward; cherished great-grandchildren Hayden, Hunter, and Harper; loving siblings Karie (Eric Norton) Roethke of Neosho, Keith Kleb of Hustisford, and Linda Grady of Milwaukee; loved nephews and nieces Austin Nehls, Madeline Roethke, Raeann and Gage Rivera-Kleb, Chaz Goheen and Rayce Waltenberg; dear mother-in-law, Carolyn Grudzinski of Hartford; and dear siblings-in-law Steven (Jodi Starks) Grudzinski of Slinger and Kristin (Dan Sr.) Chronister of Rhinelander.
She is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, other loved relatives and great friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 25 years, Chuck; sisters Fawn Kleb and Kamille Waltenburg, nephews Aric Nehls and Josh Breitkreutz; nieces AreLeah Waltenberg and Rochelle Kleb; and father-in-law, Edward Grudzinski.
A memorial gathering honoring Kathy’s life was held Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford, WI 53027.
After a heart transplant was needed for Kathy’s grandson, she felt passionately in donation and the desire to help others if able, especially children. In her memory, contributions received are appreciated and will benefit Children’s Wisconsin in care of Kendra Kleb.