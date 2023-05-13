WEST BEND
Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Rose DeBelak
December 17, 1963 — May 4, 2023
Kathleen 'Kathy' Rose DeBelak, age 59, of West Bend passed away on May 4, 2023. Kathleen was born on December 17, 1963 to parents Mary Fisher and Norman Murray.
In 2017, Kathy met her partner in life and soulmate, Craig Zellmer. Craig was Kathy’s rock and their personalities perfectly complemented one another. They lived in West Bend with their two cats, Peaches and Clover. One of Kathy’s greatest joys in life was being a mother and her children meant the world to her. Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents Mary Fisher, Norman Murray, and brother Mike Murray. She is survived by her sons Joey DeBelak, Danny DeBelak (Kenzie) and Zach DeBelak. She is also survived by Craig’s daughters Ashley (Justin) Zellmer, and Alyssa (Korey) Neubauer, and her grandchildren Everly and Paisley. She is also survived by her brother Pat Murray (Jocelyn), niece, and other family and friends.
Kathy had the biggest heart and the most contagious smile. She cherished going on walks and bird watching. She owned many different birds throughout her life and even rehabbed a wood duck. She loved the beach and going on vacations. She particularly enjoyed the Mexico sun, warm breeze, and the sound of the ocean. Kathy loved and enjoyed music, singing karaoke every chance she got. Most of all she loved being with her significant other, her children, and grandchildren. Kathy, like others, had gone down many paths in life, however, was proud to be a part of the Unity Club in West Bend and had 5 years of sobriety.
VISITATION: Kathy’s family will greet relatives and friends on May 15, 2023, at Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, from 3 p.m. until 5:45 p.m.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Following visitation at the funeral home, a memorial service will be held for Kathy at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Adam Baker officiating. In, addition, a celebration of life will be held this summer with date to be determined.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Kathy’s arrangements. Additional information and online guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.