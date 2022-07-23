Kathleen (Kay) Alice Minz
February 26, 1944 — June 23, 2022
Kay was born in West Bend and grew up on a dairy farm. She is survived by her husband, Timothy Flatt; sister Carol Weddig; brother Thomas Minz; and numerous nephews and nieces. Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Hugo and Marie Minz, and siblings George Minz and Jean Minz.
Kay attended Holy Angels Catholic School in West Bend and West Bend High School. A dedicated student and avid reader, she was determined from a young age to make her way in the wide world. After graduating from Mount Mary University in Milwaukee, she left for Denver, Colorado to begin her first elementary school teaching assignment. In a couple of years, she came to Washington, D.C., to share an apartment with friends from college. The Washington, D.C., area would remain her home for the rest of her life, eventually settling in Takoma Park, Maryland. She taught at both private schools and public schools, and achieved a Masters in Special Education from George Washington University. She became a Learning Resource Specialist in the Prince George’s County Public School System and oversaw the special education program in as many as twenty elementary schools a year, until she retired. She was a lifelong student who loved learning about new things and sharing them with others — especially in the areas of holistic health and spirituality. Kay was a strong woman with a very tender and generous heart who was loved by many in her 78 years and was a force for goodness throughout her life.
Private services were held.