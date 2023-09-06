MAYVILLE
Kathleen Lagerman
Oct. 26, 1949 - Sept. 2, 2023
Kathleen Lagerman, age 73, of Mayville, passed away on September 2, 2023, in Sheboygan Falls at Sharon Richard Hospice surrounded by her loving family.
A celebration of Kathleen’s life will take place on October 7, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Kekoskee Town Hall.
Kathleen was born the daughter of Henry and Irma (Kreger) Lagerman on October 26, 1949, in Spring Green. She was a 1968 graduate of Mayville High School. Kathleen was dedicated to West Bend Company and was employed there for over 30 years. Kathleen also worked at MEC and Con Agra.
Kathleen enjoyed reading, county music and watching her old-time shows and sports. Kathleen will be greatly missed by many.
Kathleen was survived by many nieces and nephews including Jodi (Jeremy) Metz, Chrissy (Mike) Huck, Brad (Carrie) Lagerman, and Sara (Jesse) Schroeder. She is further survived by many other nieces, nephews, and other family members that meant the world to her.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, Bette Buchanan, and Mary Willis.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For more information, visit www.Koepsellfh.com.