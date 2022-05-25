HARTFORD
Kathleen M. Lake
May 31, 1946 - May 11, 2022
Kathleen M. Lake was called into eternal life on May 11, 2022 at the age of 75 years. Kathleen was born May 31, 1946, daughter of Harvey and Evelyn (nee Eimer) Sell. She married the love of her life, Patrick D. Lake. She is survived by her husband, Patrick; her son, David Rohleder; her daughters, Julie (Michael) Kuczkowski and Stacy Rohleder; her grandchildren Jessica (Nick) Loomans, Alisa Alford, Michelle (Daniel Darden) Kuczkowski, Nathaniel (Connie) Rohleder, Kaytlin Kuczkowski, Alex Fielden, Skye (David) Wright, Izabella Fielden, and Christian Fielden; her nine great-grandchildren, Brandon, Natalie, Dahlia, Quinton, Aaralyn, Drusus, Henley, Riley and Isaac. She is also survived by her brothers, John and Robert (Sharon) Sell; her sisters Mary Holton, Bonnie Sell, and Judy (Stanley) Sterman; nieces nephews, relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held at St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church, 670 E. Monroe Ave., Hartford, on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from Noon- 2:00 p.m. A Mass of Resurrection will follow at 2:00 p.m. The Rev. Esther Kramer will officiate. Interment at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hartford. The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Hartford is serving the family. Online condolences may be place at www.berndt-ledesma.com.