SLINGER
Kathryn ‘Bee’Tucker
Feb. 10, 1963 — Sept. 22, 2022
Kathryn “Bee” Tucker passed away on September 22, 2022, at The Kathy Hospice.
Bee was born on February 10, 1963, in Milwaukee to the late Reynold Brunner and Alice (nee McCabe) Tucker. She attended Slinger High School and was a lifelong resident of Slinger. Bee enjoyed entertaining, being with family, and friends. She also loved living near Big Cedar Lake, bird watching, fishing, and music. Bee had deep love for her many feline friends. Bee loved a good prime rib, crab legs, and her Seagram’s. She adored her daughter and grandchildren. Bee was a loved and loyal friend to many and will be truly missed. She sure was stubborn and we loved her for that.
Those left to cherish Bee’s memory include: her daughter, Jennifer (Zack) Nebel; two grandsons, Dominick Jashek and Sawyer Nebel; two brothers: Jay (Chris) Tucker and Robert “Bobby” Tucker; a special friend, Larry “Phrog” Westenberger; nieces, nephews, and cousins; many loving friends who were like family.
In addition to her parents, Bee was preceded in death by her brother Cameron Tucker; grandparents; daughter’s father, Steven Schwanke; and her beloved cat Gizmo.
Per Bee’s wishes no services will be held at this time. The family would like to thank the Froedtert ICU, Palliative Care Units, and Kathy Hospice for their compassion and care in making her final days comfortable.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Kathryn’s arrangements. Additional information and online guest book can be found at www.myhrum-patten.com.