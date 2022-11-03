FOND DU LAC
Kathryn ‘Kathy’ A. Kempf
Jan. 1, 1953 - Oct. 29, 2022
Kathryn “Kathy” A. Kempf, 69, of Fond du Lac, died on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at St. Agnes Hospital.
She was born on January 1, 1953, in West Bend, the daughter of Marvin E. and Althea S. Schneider Kempf. She was a graduate of Kewaskum High School, Class of 1971. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran in the Town of Scott and a member of St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac.
In her free time, Kathy loved to travel the world, she enjoyed gardening, fishing, and most of all loved spending time partying with her brothers.
Kathy has been a longtime caregiver and advisor, for most of her life, both for her family and friends. Her BSN degree and LPN/RN certification enabled her to hold various health care positions until her retirement from director of St. Agnes Adult Day Care. Now she is in God’s care.
She is survived by her brothers: Ronald (Jacie) Kempf of West Bend, Dale (Wendy) Kempf of West Bend, Bruce (Lynn) Kempf of Moose Lake, MN and Bryan (Mary) Kempf of Kewaskum; her very close friend Kathleen Seibel; her nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her maternal and paternal grandparents, her brother Dwight, and her aunts and uncles.
VISITATION: The family will greet friends from 9:30-11:00 a.m., on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 1600 S. Main St., Fond du Lac.
SERVICE: Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Michael J. Zuberbier officiating. Cremation has taken place. Private inurnment will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Scott.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family. Online guest book can be found at www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. For more information, call 920-921-4420.