WABENO
Kathryn Louise Reimann
Feb. 20, 1930 — Dec. 8, 2022
Kathryn Louise Reimann, 92, of Wabeno passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital. Kathryn was born February 20, 1930, in Barton, the daughter of Walter and Marcella (Wagner) Gadow. She was united in marriage on September 4, 1948, in Barton, to Fred Reimann and he preceded her in death on April 22, 2013.
Surviving are her daughters, Lisa (Roy) Myles, Milwaukee; Susan (Thomas) Zwickel, Chippewa Falls; Rhea (Richard) Teteak, Florida; Kathryn (Robert) Lind, Albuquerque, New Mexico; sons, Karl (Kathy) Reimann, Janesville; Kirk (Lori) Reimann, Rothschild; William (Joyce) Reimann, Batavia, Illinois; 19 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Rhea Dricken, West Bend; brother John Gadow, Madison.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred Reimann; son, Fred Reimann and brother Arnold Gadow.
Services were held Dec. 13 at St. Ambrose Catholic Cemetery.
Online condolences for the family may be directed to www.weberhillfuneralhome.com.