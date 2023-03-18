STURGEON BAY
Kaye Knutson
March 12, 1953 — March 16, 2023
Kaye Knutson, 80, of Sturgeon Bay passed away on March 16, 2023. She was born March 12, 1943, in Sturgeon Bay to Harold and Mabel (Kalms) Knutson. She started her schooling in the one-room schoolhouse at Hainesville and graduated from West Bend High School in 1961.
Kaye earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education at the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse and a master’s degree in health education at Winona State University, MN. For most of her career, she taught middle school health education. She is survived by her sister, Kathleen (Sam) Cassity, Sturgeon Bay, and brother, Daniel (Suzy) Knutson, Iron Ridge, WI; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Bay View Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay. Visitation will be that day from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Forbes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.