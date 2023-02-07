CHAMPION, MI/CAMPBELLSPORT
Kaye L. Lindberg
July 9, 1946 - Feb. 5, 2023
Kaye L. Lindberg, 76, of Champion, MI, formerly of Campbellsport, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Living Tree Estates in Greenville.
Kaye was born on July 9, 1946, in LaMoille, Illinois, the daughter of the late Stuart and Etta Mae (nee Hopps) Althaus. On August 23, 1969, she was united in marriage to Craig Allen Lindberg at Perkins Grove United Methodist Church in LaMoille, Illinois. Craig preceded Kaye in death on July 16, 1998. Kaye had a love of animals, especially horses and dogs. She enjoyed being outdoors, camping, snowmobiling, and boating. Kaye was musically talented, playing the guitar, piano, banjo, and bassoon. She attended Wesleyan University in Illinois, earning her bachelor’s degree in nursing. She was a compassionate nurse for over 30 years. Above all else she loved spending time with her family and planning family events. Kaye was a generous person; if you went anywhere with her, she would refuse to let you pay.
Those Kaye leaves behind to cherish her memory include two children, Heather (Andy) Jaeger of Greenville and Matthew Lindberg of Champion, MI; two grandchildren, Samuel Jaeger of Greenville and Tori Tullila of Negaunee, MI; one sister, Debra (Peter) Drypolcher; a brother, Keith Althaus; a sister-in-law, Linda (David) Kraechan; a brother-in-law, Bernie Engels; 11 nieces and nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; dear friends, Bill and Nancy Hammock and Dale and Judy Richards; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Kaye was preceded in death by a sister, Vicki Engels.
VISITATION: Kaye’s family will greet relatives and friends at Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main Street, in Campbellsport, on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Visitation will continue the next day at Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church Street, in Lomira, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
FUNERAL SERVICE: A service for Kaye will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Lomira on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery in Lomira.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt appreciation to U.P. Home Health and Hospice, Moments Hospice, Living Tree Estates, family, friends, and neighbors.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.