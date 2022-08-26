WEST BEND
Kelly Klumb
Kelly Klumb (nee Schmidt) of West Bend passed peacefully on Friday, August 19, 2022, at the age of 50. She was born in Milwaukee, the daughter of Gary and Nancy (Nee Kozieja) Schmidt. Kelly was a 1990 graduate of Greenfield High School. She married the love of her life, Gary Klumb on November 2, 1996, in Richfield. Kelly worked at MOOG Inc., an Aerospace Company in Menomonee Falls. She enjoyed gardening in her flower garden and cooking. Most of all Kelly loved being with her family, which included her beagles.
Kelly is survived by her husband, Gary, of 25 years; her son, Sam; parents, Gary & Nancy Schmidt; brother Keith (Joan) Schmidt; maternal grandmother, Adeline Kozieja; sisters-in-law Nancy (Mike) Bujak, and Tammy (Mark) Lord; aunts Janet (Jesse) Wojtowicz and Cheryl Schmidt; uncles David (Suzy) Kozieja, Tom Kleban, Charlie Schmidt and Dale Schmidt; nieces and nephews, Abbey, Austin, Anna, Lauren, Sarah, and Katie; cousins Johnny, and Jackie, and of course her four-legged fur babies Ava & Ruby. She is further survived by other relatives and many friends. Kelly was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents and maternal grandfather, John Kozieja; uncle James Schmidt, aunt Sandy Kleban; parents-in-law, Jerry and Betty Klumb.
The family would like to give a special thank-you to her doctor and the staff at Community Memorial Cancer Care Center of Menomonee Falls, and The Kathy Hospice of West Bend, for the compassionate care they showed to her.
Private family services were held. The Phillip Funeral Home is servicing the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visiit phillipfuneralhome.com.