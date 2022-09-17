EL DORADO HILLS, CA
Ken C. Mueller
Aug. 14, 1966 — Sept. 4, 2022
Ken Mueller of El Dorado Hills, CA, lost his life unexpectedly in Elk Grove, CA on Sunday morning, September 4, 2022. He was 56 years old. Kenneth was born in Fond Du Lac on August 14, 1966, the eldest son of Jerome and Joanne(Krueger) Mueller. He grew up in Slinger and attended local schools, graduating from Slinger High School before furthering his education at UW-Whitewater, where he graduated in 1988 with a degree in B.S.- Accounting. In 1989 he became a Certified Public Accountant.
On September 15, 1990, Ken was united in marriage with Brigitte Wagner at St. Lawrence Church in St. Lawrence. The couple moved to California, began their West Coast adventure and started a family. Eventually the family resided in El Dorado Hills, CA. Ken was employed as the Senior Vice President — Chief Financial Officer for The Raley’s Companies headquartered in West Sacramento, CA. He had been with the company for 25 years and received multiple recognitions throughout his career.
Ken loved life and sharing it with his family and friends. He enjoyed the outdoors through biking, backpacking and hiking trips; including Half Dome with his son, Ethan, and nephews and multiple trips hiking the waterfalls of Kauai. As a dedicated father, he spent time with his daughter, Ellie, touring colleges and exploring the Grand Canyon. Ken was delighted to go on a recent backpacking trip with his dog, Odin, where they spent 3 nights in the Sierra Mountain range. Recently, he took an interest in learning to fly and obtained his pilot’s license.
In the next few years Ken and Brigitte were looking forward to travels and more adventures during retirement.
Ken’s proudest role was being husband to the love of his life, Brigitte, and being a father to his two children, Ellie and Ethan. His wife and children were his reason for being. He was an adoring father and was always involved with their children’s activities. Ken volunteered and held various board positions for the local clubs and sports teams that Ellie and Ethan participated in. He was a man of many talents who enjoyed woodworking and home improvement projects with his brother, Joe. Entertaining family and friends and serving up his special rub on smoked ribs and chicken gave him pride and joy.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Brigitte; their children Ellie and Ethan; and his parents, Jerome and Joanne of Slinger. He is further survived by his sister, Cathy Kaetterhenry; brothers Joe (Jen Calloway), George (Jen), and Jim (Dana Solveson); parentsinlaw Werner and Ronna Wagner; sister-in-law Jodi (Jeff) Hahn-Dupras; brother-in-law Rob (Sharon) Wagner; nieces, nephews, other family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Scott Hahn.
A celebration of life service will be held at Sun Grove Church, in Elk Grove, CA, on Saturday, October 8.
Gift memorials in honor of Ken Mueller, if desired, are suggested to: University of Utah’s Imagine New Heights Scholarships fund https://ugive.app.utah.edu/designation/237 Colorado School of Mines Scholarship Fund https://plannedgiving.mines.edu/ Skydog Ranch — wild mustang animal rescue https://www.skydogranch.org/donate.
There will be a big hole in our hearts now that Ken is gone. We will always remember his adventurous spirit, sweet laugh and joyous smile. His confidence, dedication to his family, willingness to help those around him, and most of all his grassroots values from his Midwest life growing up.
We love and miss you, always and forever. Online condolence may be left at https://greenvalleymortuary. com/obituaries/ken-mueller. Green Valley Mortuary and the Raley’s family are assisting the family with arrangements.