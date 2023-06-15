WEST BEND
Ken Haver
April 22, 1938 – June 11, 2023
Ken Haver, 85, of West Bend passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Froedtert West Bend Hospital.
Ken was born on April 22, 1938 in Chicago, IL to the late Dr. Harry T. and Gladys (nee Nelson) Haver, the youngest of three children.
Ken met Joyce Sorley in January 1960 while they both were students at Southern Illinois University (SIU). There were married in December, 1960 in Watseka, IL, Joyce’s hometown.
Ken received his BS in Science and Masters in Public Health at SIU. He went on to a 30-plus year career in a non-profit agency as the executive Vice President of the Wisconsin Heart Association. When he was hired, at 30 years old, he was the youngest executive of a heart association in the United States. One of the new ideas he helped to create was the Jump Rope for Heart movement. It was a fundraiser and improved a person’s health.
After Ken retired, his passion was attending his grandchildren’s events and taking photographs and videos of their achievements. He was also an avid sports fan and enjoyed cheering on the Brewers and Packers.
He is survived by his wife Joyce; their sons Chip (Cindy) Haver, Andy (Deanna) Haver and Scott (Eve) Haver; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; his sister Nancy Jeness; other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his older brother Harry, Jr. and a great-granddaughter.
The family will greet relatives and friends during a period of visitation at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church on Tuesday, June 20 from 10 until 11:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 12 noon at church. Burial will follow in Holy Angels Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Health Association or St. Frances Cabrini Parish are appreciated.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages for the family may be left an online guestbook at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.