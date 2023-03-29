Kenneth A. Fraundorf
Kenneth A Fraundorf, 59, entered eternal life on Feb. 22, 2023, at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Barry Fraundorf; mother, Ruth Malsack; father, Robert (Judy) Fraundorf; step-siblings; mother-in-law, Sandra Barry; brother-in-law Michael(Barbara) Barry; sister-in-law, Kathy Barry; lifelong friend Shawn Walsh; numerous other relatives, friends and beloved dogs Brewzer and Lexi Ann. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, John Barry, and grandparents.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated on May 8 at 1 p.m. at the Basilica National Shrine, Holy Hill, Hubertus. Receptions to follow below at St. Mary of the Hill Parish.
Condolences can be sent to Ruth Malsack, P.O. Box 270722, Hartford, WI 53027.