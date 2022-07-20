Kenneth A. Habeck
Sept. 8, 1944 - July 12, 2022
Kenneth A. Habeck, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, July 12. He was born on September 8, 1944, in Sheboygan. He married JoAnne (nee Dostal) on December 23, 1977.
Ken served honorably in the United States Air Force and then worked as a farmer. Later, he was employed at Grede Foundry in Wauwatosa for 35 years. He collected Allis-Chalmers antique tractors. He was part of ASA Pit Crew for Dennis Lampman and he loved NASCAR. He and his wife enjoyed traveling the country for several years to judge Elvis tribute artist events. Ken was a member of the Allenton Legion #483.
He is survived by his wife; children Brenda Bentheimer, Paul (Donna), Amy (Eric) May, Jason; stepchildren, Sean (Kathy) Fitzwilliams, Ryan Fitzwilliams, Jennifer (the late Jon) Becker; grandchildren, Baden, Haylie, Luke, Hoyt, Corbin, Payton, Tommy, Aimee, Mason, James, Stephanie, Jami, Brittany, Amber, Anita, and Antonio; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Lacee, Logan, Liam, Haylee, Rome Jr., Kenna, Adian, Alicia, and Lucas siblings, Alice (Ken) Walter, Ruth Weinketz, Helen (Dick) Isaacson, Bill (the late Janice) Habeck, and Karen Habeck (David). He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 23, at 5:00 p.m. at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend). The visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, July 23, from 3:00 p.m. until 4:45 p.m.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Dr. Luiza-Irina Florescu and the ICU staff at Aurora Hospital, Hartford.
The Phillip Funeral Home is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.