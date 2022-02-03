WEST BEND
Kenneth A. Troedel
Sept. 27, 1952 - Jan. 25, 2022
Kenneth A. Troedel, 69, of West Bend passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at his home in Waupaca. He was born in West Bend on September 27, 1952, to the late Kenneth L. Troedel and Joan McLaughlin. Ken was a graduate of the first class of West Bend West High School in 1971 and was the school’s first track team captain. He went on to study accounting and business administration at Moraine Park Technical College from 1976 to 1978 during the night while working days at The West Bend Company. On August 6, 1977, Ken was united in marriage to Diane Dickmann at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Parish, West Bend.
Ken was a creative spirit who loved to draw, paint and build. He found a creative outlet in his 26-year career publishing newspapers. Working his way up from selling advertising, Ken became a successful publisher, running multiple publications including the Washington County Sunday Post, Ozaukee County Sunday Post, Chippewa Herald and Waupaca Buyer’s Guide. In retirement, Ken was passionate about woodworking, fishing the Waupaca Chain O’ Lakes, following Wisconsin sports and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Diane (Dickmann) Troedel; children Aaron Troedel and Adam (Chanelle) Troedel; grandchildren Liam Troedel and Eamon Troedel; siblings Chris (Michael) Leverance and James Troedel; other relatives and friends.
A memorial service in remembrance of Ken will be held on Sunday, February 6, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Phillip Funeral Home (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095). A visitation at the funeral home will precede the service, beginning at 1:00 p.m. A private burial at Holy Angels Cemetery, West Bend, will be held at a later date in spring.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.