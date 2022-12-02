WEST BEND
Kenneth G. Fredricks
Oct. 6, 1927 – Nov. 28, 2022
Kenneth G. Fredricks Age 95 passed away November 28, 2022, at Cedar Hospice in West Bend. He was born on October 6, 1927, to Bernard and Della (nee Darm) Fredricks. Ken was a World War II Army Veteran, serving in Japan. He came back home and joined his father in the B.B. Fredricks Soil Co. which later became Fredricks Soil Co. After 99 years the company was dissolved.
Ken is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Marion E. Fredricks (nee Raue). Also, by his parents and son Steven Duffy Fredricks; brothers Leroy and Wallace; and sister Geraldine.
Ken is survived by two Granddaughters, Stephanie (Devon) Dickens of Sugar Hill, GA, and Christine (Alex) Varah of Sheridan WY. Two Great Grandsons and two Great Granddaughters.
A visitation will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022, from 10:00AM until 10:45AM at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Parish, 1025 S. 7th Ave., West Bend, with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM, Fr. Nathan Reesman will be presiding. Private family Interment at Cedar Community Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Frances Cabrini.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com