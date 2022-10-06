Kenneth J. “Kenny” Enright
Oct. 10, 1933 – Sept. 24, 2022
Kenneth J. “Kenny” Enright, 88, of the town of Farmington, passed away on September 24, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Kenny was born on October 10, 1933, in the town of Farmington, the son of the late William and Leona (nee Pesch) Enright. Kenny proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1954 – 1956. Immediately following his discharge from the army and arriving home, he was united in marriage on August 25, 1956, to Janet Allarding at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend. Kenny was a lifelong dairy farmer. He was born and raised on the Enright family homestead and became a 3rd generation farmer. Farming was Kenny's passion. Kenny along with his wife of 66 years taught their three boys about farming. Their sons continue to operate the family farm today. Above all else he loved his wife and family. Kenny was a retired fireman and an active member of the Boltonville Fire Department for more than 25 years.
Those Kenny leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Janet; three sons, Mike (Linda) Enright, Tom Enright, and Steve (Jill) Enright all of Boltonville; six grandchildren, Corey Enright, Jason (Jen) Enright, Barb Eckes, James Landrum, Jon Enright, and Brooke Enright; 11 great grandchildren, Abigail, Ranen, Madison, Hadley, Lauren, Eisley, Kaitlynn, Tysen, Nolan, Bryn, and Leilah; a sister, Marie Hintz; a brother, Joe (Ann) Enright; two sisters-in-law, Cordell Enright and LuAnn (John) Weber; other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by a grandson-in-law, Jon Eckes; two brothers, Merlin (Eleanor) Enright and Gerald Enright; two sisters, Janet (Fred) Mleczek and Irene (Roger) Knoeck; a brother-in-law, Ralph Hintz; and a sister-in-law, Elaine (Roman) Ritger; two nephews, Doug Enright and Jim Weber.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Tammy T, Kelley, Jessi, Mickey, and the rest of the staff of Horizon Home Care & Hospice for their care of Kenny.
Kenneth’s family greeted relatives and friends at St. John of God Chapel on Wednesday, October 5th from 11am until the start of the service.
A memorial mass for Kenneth was held at St. John of God Chapel on Wednesday, October 5th at noon.
The Myrhum – Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Kenneth’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.