Kenneth Joseph Larsen
Hi everybody! Not your usual obituary. I was born Kenneth Joseph Larsen on June 11, 1949, to the late Irv and Pearl Larsen. I am survived by my Earth Goddess, Char; four great kids, Nathan (Andie), Sarah, Jeremy (Kelly), and Zylea (Bryan); grandkids, Sensei, Una, Alli, Jake, Edmund, Arlen, Ella, Nora, and Celia; and great-grandchildren, Olivia and Mackenzie. Also survived by my sister and brother-in-law, Pat and Ken Rozek and their great family, Christina, Paul, Matt and their spouses and children. So many dear friends I cannot name you all; Mark, Deb, Steve, Jill, Chris, on and on. Love you all.
I grew up happily in Oak Creek, married my first wife, Barb, and produced Nathan. Got my bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts, was a truck-driving Teamster (weaving just didn’t pay the bills). Followed up with a master’s degree in Architecture. Worked for a few different design firms, ran my own design firm. Changed careers in the ‘90s and started restoring, renovating, and renting out properties.
In 1993, I luckily met the love of my life, Char, remarried (why did I wait 6 years?) and welcomed her three children, Sarah, Jeremy, and Zylea. After an adult life mostly on the east side of Milwaukee, she somehow convinced me to move to Cheeseville and live in an old farmhouse with cats, dog, chickens, and alpacas. True love knows no bounds and yet I was very content. With everyone pretty much grown up, we had happy times and great adventures. I had a few of my own; running the Boston Marathon, ComedySportz, but the best were with Char. Rough camping in the Amazon, bouncing along dirt roads in Africa, staying at a monkey preserve in Mexico, driving on cliffside roads in Italy and Spain (I gave Char many grey hairs), petit dejeuner breakfasts in Paris, searching ancestors in rainy cemeteries in Great Britain, enjoying the Caribbean sun, many other places I didn’t mention plus our favorite cities in the U.S. It has been a great 23-plus years. Thank you, thank you, Char.
All the fun, all the travel, along with a few sad times like the loss of parents and friends; it’s important. Most important is the essence of it all, family. Learning you are going to die brings with it the realization that all those little moments spent together are so precious ... a grandchild’s birthday, a Friday night movie, a drive in the country. So easy to take it all for granted; so easy to assume it will all be the same tomorrow. Take a moment and tell someone how important they are to you. Tell someone every day. Char, you are the love of my life, I am really going to miss the next twenty years. Forever, Ken xxx.
A funeral service in remembrance of Ken will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend. Burial to follow at St. John of God Cemetery.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Horizon Home Care & Hospice, especially nurse Kim for all their help and care.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home of West Bend has been entrusted with Ken’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.