WEST BEND
Kenneth ‘Ken’ James Skidmore
Sept. 21, 1930 - April 1, 2023
Kenneth “Ken” James Skidmore, age 92, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Ivy Manor in West Bend. He was born on September 21, 1930, in Detroit, Michigan, to Donald Sr. and Marie (nee Watters) Skidmore. He married his love, Dolores “Dodie” (nee Gengler) Skidmore, on September 24, 1977, in Milwaukee. Ken enlisted in the United States Navy in 1949 and later drafted back in 1951 during the Korean War. He was employed by the city of West Bend as the maintenance director and a member of Holy Angels Catholic Parish. Ken enjoyed baseball as a player, coach and watching his grandchildren play, woodworking and helping anyone who needed help. Ken also enjoyed bingo, going to the casinos and was an avid Packers fan except when they played the Detroit Lions!
Ken is survived by his love, Dodie; children, Michael Skidmore, David Skidmore, Lisa (Ralph) Tuttle, Allen (Lisa) Hansen, Brian (Katie) Hansen, Linda Chapman; 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren with 1 more due in July. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ken was preceded in death by his daughter Terry; parents; brothers Don (Daisy), Jack, Bob (Dewey); sisters Mary (Francis), Patricia (Don), and Jean.
A memorial service will be on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with Deacon Mike Koebel presiding. Visitation will be prior at the funeral home on Friday, April 14, from 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. Private family interment with full military honors will be at Holy Angels Cemetery.
A special thank you to the staff at the Ivy Manor Memory Care Unit and Preceptor Hospice.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. Fore more information visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.