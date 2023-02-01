WEST BEND
Kenneth ‘Ken’ Robert Juedes
Nov. 17, 1954 - Jan. 30, 2023
Kenneth “Ken” Robert Juedes, age 68, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 30, 2023, at his home in West Bend. Kenneth was born on November 17, 1954, to Frederick and Florence (nee Calenberg) Juedes. Ken graduated from West Bend East High School and then attended Moraine Park Technical School, earning an associate’s degree in marketing. He enjoyed retail sales, especially shoe sales at Allen Edmonds in Port Washington for many years.
Ken is survived by his sister, Judy (Dale) Close; 2 nieces, Heidi (Jake) Nicholson and Heather Close; and 2 great-nieces, Emmie and Lily Nicholson. He is further survived by relatives and friends. Ken was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church (140 N. 7th Ave. West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor David Schoob presiding. Visitation will be prior at church on Sunday, February 5, from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Interment will be Monday, February 6, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. at Washington County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church West Bend or The American Diabetes Association.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.