CAMPBELLSPORT
Kenneth L. Majerus
May 27, 1945 — Feb. 24, 2022
Kenneth L. Majerus, 76, of Campbellsport passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and friends on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 27, 1945, in Fond du Lac, the son of Arthur and Evelyn (nee Gruenwald) Majerus. On September 26, 1970, Ken married Diane F. Kaschner at St. Lucas Lutheran Church in Kewaskum.
Ken was a caring and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was a plumber for most of his life but still had a love for farming, restoring John Deere tractors, fishing, bus and casino trips.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Diane; children Julie (Nathan) Wagenknecht and Mike Majerus; grandchildren Mateo and Natalia; brother Gary (special friend Cheryl Grosnick) Majerus; sister Lois Majerus; brother-inlaw Bob Smith; nieces Betty (John) Meier, Mary Neitzel and Peggy (Jeff) Wendt; other relatives and friends.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Loraine Smith, Linda Majerus and Luann Majerus and brother Ronald “Radar” Majerus.
Victory service will be held Tuesday, May 1, at 4:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 3540 S. Helena St., Campbellsport. The Rev. Paul Cerny will officiate and private family inurnment will be at a later date in St. Matthew’s Cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 1, from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at the church.
The family extends a special thank-you to the Horizon Hospice staff for their care over the past week.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Winnebago Lutheran High School or the charity of your choice.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.