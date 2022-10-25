WEST BEND
Kenneth W. “Ken” Traub
April 24, 1936 – Oct. 21, 2022
Kenneth W. “Ken” Traub, 86, of West Bend, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Ken was born on April 24, 1936, in Milwaukee, the son of the late Carlos Traub Sr. and Mary Traub - Kedroske (nee Steinbach). On April 14, 1956, he was united in marriage to Kay Kiesner in Milwaukee. Kay preceded Ken in death on March 6, 2017. Ken retired from American Can Company in Milwaukee where he was employed for over 35 years. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, and dancing.
Those Ken leaves behind to cherish his memory include four children, Debra (Doug) Anderson of West Bend, Kenneth (Holly) Traub Jr. of West Bend, Brenda (Wayne) Kriesel of Jackson, and David Traub of Oklahoma; seven grandchildren, Marie (Mike) O’Shea, Nathan (Beth) Quintero, Samantha (Nick) Meyers, Troy Kriesel, Jerred Kriesel, Daniel Moeller, and Skyler Traub; fourteen great-grandchildren; a great-great grandson; a sister, Carol (Jim) Corrado; a sister-in-law, Joyce Radder; three brothers-in-law, Dick (Kathy) Kiesner, Jim (Ruth) Kiesner, and Rob Freeman; “kids from Florida”, Steve and Bobbie Chastain, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his wife and parents, Ken was preceded in death by a daughter, Catherine Moeller; a sister, Marlene Freeman; two brothers-in-law, Merle (Gerry) Kiesner and Gerald (Alice) Kiesner,
VISITATION: Ken’s family will greet relatives and friends at the Myrhum – Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
FUNERAL SERVICE: A service for Ken will be held on Wednesday at the funeral home at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Bob Hein officiating. Cremation will follow the traditional service and inurnment will take place at Washington County Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt appreciation to Horizon Hospice for the care they provided to Ken.
The Myrhum – Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Ken’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.