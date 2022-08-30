Kevin James Mason
Sept. 11, 1976 - Aug. 23, 2022
Kevin James Mason, 45, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, August 23, 2022. He was born September 11, 1976, to Ellis (Art) Mason and Patricia Brown (nee Heyn). Kevin had a passion for music which started in high school and only intensified throughout his life. He created and developed hundreds of hours of his own music and was known to many in the Techno music scene, performing in front of thousands of fans across the Midwest.
Kevin was employed by Holton Brothers Inc. of Grafton for 10 years. He loved his career in masonry and was known for his exceptional ability to restore residential and commercial properties including many historical sites. Kevin enjoyed spending time with family and friends, as well as skateboarding and snowboarding. He had a warm heart, a loving soul and a glowing spirit. He unknowingly touched the lives of many people.
Kevin is survived by his father, Ellis (Art) Mason; mother, Patricia (Wesley) Brown; siblings Jennifer Mason and Michael (Amy) Mason; daughter MacKenzie, Janish, Mason; grandson Quinton; niece Kristina Mason and nephews Cameron Mason and Lucas Mason. Kevin is further survived by other relatives and friends. Kevin was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lenore and Ellis P. Mason, and maternal grandparents, Ruth and Robert A. Heyn.
A celebration of life is at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor John C. Bass presiding. Visitation is at the funeral home Wednesday, August 31, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. Interment for close family and friends at Washington County Memorial Park will be private.
A special thank-you to Wisconsin State Patrol, all Ozaukee County fire and rescue who assisted, Tom and Michelle Holton and family at Holton Brothers Inc., and Matt Doman of Doman’s Bar & Grill.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.