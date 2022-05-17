Kimberly ‘Kym’ Ann Ragsdale
July 11, 1977 - May 7, 2022
Kimberly “Kym” Ann Ragsdale, age 44, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022. She was born on July 11, 1977, to George and Shirley (Stevenson) Ragsdale.
Kim enjoyed hanging out with her friends and taking her daughter to waterparks whenever possible, as she loves the water as much as Kim did as a little girl. As a youth, Kim had a particular love of music and participated in the band, choir and musicals while in school. That love continued into early adulthood when Kim enjoyed playing and singing with many local garage bands for fun.
Kim is survived by her daughter, Kyrie; mother, Shirley; brother Greg (Stella); nieces Delaney and Hailey, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Kim was preceded in death by her father, George.
A service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095). Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday, May 22, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Cedar Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations are appreciated to be put toward Kim’s daughter Kyrie’s education.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.