WEST BEND
King Jerey Riffel
Feb. 25, 1943 – Aug. 25, 2023
King Jerey Riffel, age 80, was called home peacefully to be with the Lord on Friday, August 25, 2023, at The Kathy Hospice with his family by his side.
King was born on February 25, 1943 in Milwaukee to the late Joseph and Evelyn (nee Niessen) Riffel. King was united in marriage to Mary Rinzel on September 5, 1964 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Menomonee Falls.
At the age of 13, King went to work full time at Kohlsville Cheese Factory and held a variety of jobs to include: Gehl Company, Insurance Adjuster, The West Bend Post Office, Drivers’ License Examiner, and Police Officer for the City of West Bend. While working full time he completed his Associate Degree in Criminal Justice from Moraine Park Technical College.
During his time as a Police Officer, King was influential in creating the Crime Prevention Patrol, Police Explorers, DARE Program, Neighborhood Watch and was well known around town as McGruff (Take a bite out of Crime). King retired as a Lieutenant in the Crime Prevention Unit in 1996 after 28 years of serving the community he truly loved.
Starting while working at the Police Department, King taught at Moraine Park Technical College for 30 plus years, ran King Enterprises for 50 years, and he was also a Certified Hypnotherapist (which helped many clients and the FBI). Following his retirement King served as an Alderman for District 3 in the City of West Bend for 8 years. You would be hard pressed to find anyone who didn’t have some connection or knew who he was within the City of West Bend.
King enjoyed spending time camping and traveling the United States with his family and friends until settling at their summer getaway at Pioneer Park in Lake Delton. He also enjoyed visiting friends at various area restaurants to include Omicron, playing cards, and doing stage hypnosis. King loved his family, friends, had a deep faith in God, and had a special devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary.
Those left to cherish King’s memory include his wife, Mary Riffel; three children, Steven (Jill) Riffel, Juliene (Alan) Hefter, and Maria (James) Andersen; six grandchildren, Jeray (fiancé Brendan Ferguson) Riffel, Ashtyn, Owen, Evalynn, Brody, and Jovie Andersen; sister, Lorelei (Kevin) Krogmann; two brothers, Christ Riffel and Gerard Michael Riffel; “Adopted Daughter” Dana Bogenschutz; special nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, King is preceded in death by his four brothers, Joseph Jr., Clarence, Edward, and John Paul Riffel; four sisters, Lillian Riffel, Joy Kilby, Dawn Krenz, and Faith Riffel.
VISITATION: King’s family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, (King and Mary’s 59th Wedding Anniversary) from 9:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m., at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 305 Main Street in Kewaskum.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: A Mass of Christian Burial for King will follow visitation at 12:00 p.m., at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, with Father Patrick Magnor officiating the service. Private burial will take place at St. Matthias Cemetery.
The Riffel family would like to thank the “Angels”: Doctor, Nurses, Staff and Volunteers at The Kathy Hospice for their compassionate care that was given to King and his family.
Memorials to Rev. Jerome A. Rinzel Charitable Trust (Preserve Saint Matthias Mission Chapel in New Fane), or West Bend Police Department Crime Prevention Patrol or Police Explorers (Both programs King started) would be appreciated by the family.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with King’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.