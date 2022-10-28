FILLMORE
Laneille Ann Dieringer
Oct. 28, 1943 – Oct. 23, 2022
Laneille Ann Dieringer (nee McPherson), professional Santa collector and baker of a good apple kuchen, died peacefully on October 23, 2022. Laneille was born on October 28, 1943, to parents Neil and Neva McPherson in Long Beach, CA. Growing up the oldest of 13, she was always prepared for a practical joke and a good potluck gathering. She married her patient and loving husband of 59 years, James Noel Dieringer, on November 16, 1963, and started their family in Fillmore, WI. Laneille was a short but strong woman, raised 7 children without a mention of pain. Many foster children and foreign exchange students have called her Mom. They raised their family in the Fillmore home for over 50 years.
Laneille would always get a little extra wiggle in her walk listening to a good Elvis song. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she loved decorating her home and tree with a crazy amount of Santas. She excelled at Thanksgiving stuffing, quick witted comments, and a solid knuckle sandwich. She did not excel at winning the scratch-off lottery tickets, hiding her disdain for short jokes, and patience. Visits with Laneille would often start with a sour scowl, "why are you here?" and later follow up with "when are you coming back?".
She was a highly intelligent woman who was rich with knowledge. She graduated from Moraine Park Technical college in 1989 as an LPN. She went from caring for her herd of siblings to caring for her own children to then to caring for elderly at Heritage Nursing Home in Port Washington. Laneille was a night owl and would often work third shift and then relax by watching her recorded soap opera, "Days of our Lives!". Laneille had a love of clean laundry, and no stain would dare challenge her. Her siblings were the spark to her spitfire, preparing her well with many shenanigans. She enjoyed her annual sisters weekend tradition and countless celebrations which always kept her close to those who loved her most.
Laneille is survived by her husband, James. She is further survived by their children Veronica, (Tom) of Phoenix, AZ; Monica who lived with and cared for her; Brad from St. Paul, MN; Chris (Cheri) of Phoenix, AZ; Dawn (Todd) of Menomonee Falls; Tyler of St. Paul MN; and Joshua (Jenn) of St. Paul, MN. Grandchildren, Nicolette, Kyle and Kayla of Phoenix, AZ; Cassandra (Brandon) of Waldo; Megan (Rob) of Madison; Alex, Tristan, and Julia of Phoenix, AZ; Kyra of Appleton; Austin of Menomonee Falls; Kaidan, Carina, Janya, Julissa and Malachi of St. Paul, MN. She had 5 great grandchildren, Curtis, Neva, McKenzie, Anna & Zoe.
She is survived by her siblings Terrilee (Don) Zimdars of Theresa; Patricia (Ron) Schnorenberg of Hartford; Debbie (Brent) Buchholz of Fall Creek; Cheryl (Wade) Warner of Augusta; Mary Kathryn (Joe) Francel of Augusta; Marla Weiss of Augusta; Robert Weiss (Pam) of Augusta; Roger Weiss of Hill City, SD.
She is preceded in death by her sisters, Melodie Krier, Joanne Weiss, and Pam Moss; special friend, Janet Landvatter; Son-in-law, Steve Trott.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 3:00PM on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Saint Mary’s Immaculate Conception Parish (406 Jefferson St. West Bend, WI 53090) with Fr. Kevin Harmon presiding. Visitation will be prior on Thursday, November 10th from 1:00PM until 2:45PM. Private family Interment will be on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Relevant Radio or the Alzheimer’s Association.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com.