WEST BEND
Larry ‘Big Z’ Zarling
August 29, 1958 — October 22, 2022
Larry “Big Z” Zarling of West Bend died on Saturday, Oct 22, 2022, at the age of 64. Larry is survived by Karen “Tootsie” Darnell; loving father of Larry Zarling Jr.; dear grandpa of James, Joshua, and Jack; dear brother of Dale (Rita) Zarling; uncle of David (Jennifer) Zarling and Scott Zarling; godfather of Carrie (Rob) Banaszak; aunts, Shelby (Bud) Reinhart, Yvonne (Bob) Wingelman, Sharon Naab, Marlene Zarling; uncles, Lee Baier, Harold (Mary) Zarling, and David (Karen) Strauss. Larry is further survived by many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elroy and Marilyn Zarling; aunts Audrey Baier, Rita Naab and Audrey Strauss; and uncles Gerhard (Mary Ann) Zarling, Marvin Zarling, Willard Naab Jr.; and grandparents.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, N84-W17937 Menomonee Ave., Menomonee Falls, from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 1 p.m. A private burial will be held at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ Cemetery in Richfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial to the family are appreciated, to be donated to the charity of their choice at a later date.