EDEN
Larry D. Diels, Sr.
Oct. 5, 1950 - Feb. 19, 2022
Larry D. Diels, Sr., 71, of Eden, passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. He was born in West Bend on October 5, 1950, to the late Elder and Ada (Morrison) Diels. Larry married Eleanor E. “Ellie” Kutz in Escanaba, Mich. on July 9, 1971.
Larry worked at Western Lime for 17 years and after the plant shutdown he worked for Maysteel for 17 years and when Maysteel closed he worked for Johnson School Bus in Kewaskum for 10 years. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, ice fishing, and camping. Most of all he cherished spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Ellie; six children, Sheila Diels, Eric Diels, Mike Diels, Joe (Amy) Diels, Lisa Hansen (Thad Hansen), and Larry (Melissa) Diels, Jr.; fourteen grandchildren, Michelle (Christopher) Marx, Stephanie Mack, Dominique Wiskow, Michael Diels, Jr., Hunter Hansen, MacKenzie Hansen, Lily Hansen, Ian Diels, Violet Diels, Gabriel Diels, Samuel Diels, Wyatt Diels, Noah Diels, and Conrad Hansen; and four great-grandchildren, Landen, Kelly, Michael 3, and Olivia. He is further survived by one brother, Brian (Julie) Diels; three sisters, Shirley Grupe, Kathy Malsom, and Nancy Kollmann; in-laws, Darlene (Wayne) Jeziorske, Dorothy (Don) Atchison, Elsie (Roger) Strassman, Linda (Dave) Strobel, Jackie Kutz, and Leo Kutz. He was preceded in death by his parents; two children, Larry Diels, Jr., and Sherry Diels; a granddaughter, Cheyenne Tank; and other in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 4:00 p.m. Cremation will follow the service.
