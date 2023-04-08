NEKOOSA
Larry Frank Gray
Dec. 17, 1951 — April 4, 2023
Larry Frank Gray of Nekoosa was born into eternal life on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the age of 71 years at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee. He was born on December 17, 1951, in West Bend (Washington County) to the late Frank and Esther (Goschey) Gray.
Larry lived in Washington County for most of his life. He spent his childhood growing up on 7th Avenue in West Bend. The oldest of four, Larry was the ringleader of many shenanigans. His childhood days were spent with siblings Bruce, Colleen, and Brian, his best friends, and cousins Keith, David, Mark, Donna and Sandy. They spent their days playing kickball in the alley, swimming at Regner Park, biking around town, and some thrill-seeking adventures involving baby Brian’s buggy and a large, steep hill.
Larry loved learning and instilled the importance of education in each of his children. Larry graduated from Slinger High School in 1970. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh earning a bachelor’s degree in history and later, a Master of Business Administration from Marian University, Fond du Lac. He was hired by Badger Meter in 1979 and worked there as industrial engineer until his retirement in 2017.
In 1984, Larry met Cheryl (Landers) Gray at a dance, and she knew her prayers had been answered. They were married August 24, 1985, at Our Savior’s Lutheran church and have been each other’s rock since.
Larry would say he was an avid outdoorsman, but more often than not you would find Larry reading a 500page non-fiction book, taking Sunday drives, enjoying music, singing, dancing, volunteering in the community, or on the sidelines of every sporting event, band concert, art fair, recital, dance show, play, or Christmas program his children, and later in life, his grandchildren participated in.
Faith was always a central part of Larry’s life, and he was an active member of his church. He shared his love of Christ with his family and all those he encountered.
Larry is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of thirty-seven years, Cheryl, and family, Brian (Janelle) Hills of Auburn, IN; Rachelle Hills of Superior, Kristin (Brendon) Reid of Port Washington,; Kathryn (Joe) McKillip, of West Bend; and ReNae (Mike) Stopar of Winneconne. Larry will be missed dearly by his twelve grandchildren: Hunter, Parker, Keegan, Mekenna, Cara, Meghan, Coralyn, Mason, Madison, Sophia, Naomi and Dominic.
Other survivors include his siblings: Bruce (Sue) of Iron Mountain, MI; Colleen Friess of Jackson, and Brian (Tracy) of Syracuse, NY; best friend Wayne Cichosz; and many friends and relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Allen and Marjorie; brothers-in-law Mark Friess and Rodney Landers; great-niece Mayah, and nephew Allen.
There was always laughter and love when Larry was around and those times will be missed the most.
The family would like to thank the hospice care team Dr. Wendy, Stacy, and Sue for their kindness and compassion during Larry’s last days on Earth. The family would like to give a special thank-you to Froedtert Hospital Milwaukee nurses Nathan, Samantha, and Larry’s night “angel” Teresa, as well as physician Dr. Timothy Fenske.
The family will greet relatives and friends during a period of visitation at the Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend on Thursday, April 13, from 2 until 4 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. with Pastor Adam Baker officiating. Private burial will be at a later date in Washington County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Condolences may be shared at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.