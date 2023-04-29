Larry G. Paulick
October 31, 1945 — April 26, 2023
On April 26, Larry G. Paulick, husband, father, and friend, passed away at The Samaritan Health Center, at the age of 77.
He is finally at peace after years of battling many various health issues. Larry was born in Oshkosh on October 31, 1945, to Arthur and Venita (nee Rothe) Paulick. He met his wife Susan, (nee Wiechman) of Cedarburg, while she attended college there.
They got married on June 24, 1967. She has been his rock, and by his side every day for the past 55 years. They were the true meaning of through sickness and in health. She was the love of his life and he was fiercely dedicated to her and would have been lost without her love for him. In 1972, they built their ranch home of over 50 years in a then “new” neighborhood with a cornfield in their back yard and started a family.
Larry was a hard worker, who never missed a day of work, and sometimes worked 2-3 jobs to make ends meet for his family. He worked 32 years in the Maintenance Department at Maysteel in Allenton. There was NOTHING Larry could not fix! When he retired, he was finally able to make one of his lifetime dreams come true and purchased his first Cadillac. One of his favorite things to do was to go for a “Sunday” drive in his beloved Caddy.
His passion for traveling and the outdoors took him to over three-fourths the states and many national and state parks, including Alaska and Hawaii. He taught all his children to love nature, whether it be gazing at the stars looking for constellations in the mountains or sitting around a crackling campfire.
He loved to snowmobile, fish and go camping. Some of Larry and his family’s favorite memories growing up were at their seasonal site up at Plymouth Rock, where both Larry and his children created lifelong friendships.
One of Larry’s biggest passions was rabbit hunting with his beloved beagles, with his Ithaca guns. Most often he went with his good friend Brian. They talked for hours about Larry’s expansive Ithaca gun collection and his meticulous diary of every single rabbit that his dogs helped catch.
Larry was an avid sports enthusiast, who never missed a Packers, Badgers or Brewers game on TV. He also loved to take his children to watch them live. Growing up he was a softball coach and wrestling mentor for his children. He never missed any of his grandchildren's activities, games or performances. Even when he went blind, and could no longer physically see them, he wanted to be there to experience the joy with them. He loved and was loved by his family more than anything in the world.
Larry is survived his beloved wife; Susan; and his children, Tracy (Tim) Hansen, Shelly (Tim) Schulteis and James (Courtney) Paulick; grandchildren: AJ and Lucas Hall, Ella Hansen, Ethan and Violet Schulteis, Jayden, Jameson and Aziah Paulick, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Venita Paulick; his in-laws, Herman and Lorraine Wiechman; and his brothers, Roger, Dennis and Jack Paulick.
A funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at St. Luke Lutheran Church (4860 Arthur Road, Slinger, WI 53086) with Pastor Joshua Gyson presiding. Visitation will be church prior on May 2 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.. Interment will follow at 2:45 p.m. at Washington County Memorial Park.
A special thank-you to: The Samaritan Home Center staff, Allay Hospice, and Tamarack Adult Day Care in Hartford, for their love and support, and to everyone who has been keeping Larry and his family in their thoughts and prayers.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.