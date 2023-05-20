Larry G. Weber
October 4, 1945 — May 17, 2023
Our Lord called his servant Larry G. Weber to his heavenly home with the love and presence of his adoring family on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at the Aurora Grafton Medical Center, at the age of 77.
Larry was born October 4, 1945 in Milwaukee to Evelyn (nee Becker) and Erwin J. Weber. He served our country in the United States Army and went on to work in the printing industry as his lifelong career and retired from Broan Manufacturing Company Inc. after 36 years. Larry was united in marriage to Jeanette M. Dietenberger on January 18, 1974, by the Rev. Maurice Felton at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Hartford. Larry enjoyed deer and duck hunting, camping, and spending time at his “second home” in Dellwood. Larry was adored husband of 49 years of Jeanette Weber; loving father of Kevin (Angela) Weber, Kim (Craig) Laub, and Jonathan (fiancé, Gurdeep Chahal) Weber; proud grandfather of Stephan, Angelique, Nicole, and Joshua Weber, Sammy Laub, and Camran, Steven, and Aaron Chahal; proud great-grandfather of Vynter Weber. He is further survived by loved nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Glen Weber; parents-in-law, Mary and John Dietenberger; and sister-in-law, Shirley (Louis) Malfroid.
A memorial service for Larry will be held Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union Street Hartford, WI 53027, with the Rev. Aida Del Carmen Muniz officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home from 3:30-6:00 p.m.
The Weber family extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. Edmund Fernandez, his nursing and medical team for the genuine care Larry was provided over the years and heartfelt appreciation to the Aurora Grafton physicians and nursing staff for their care and comfort. Also, grateful acknowledgment to the transplant unit at the Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center that helped Larry receive the wonderful gift of life for 11 more years and 8 months after receiving a heart transplant.
Contributions in memory of Larry are appreciated to Redeemer Lutheran Church — Hartford, and/or to The Beat Goes On, whose goal is to turn heart transplants into cures through funding the latest transplant research, among supporting children and their families who have been diagnosed with heart disease and defects, and gives back to our local communities, especially children who Larry had such a compassionate heart for.
“Thanks for the memories and endless love you gave me.” — Jeanette The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.