HARTFORD
Laura L. Novak
April 8, 1931 - March 22, 2022
Laura L. Novak (nee Kanarowski), age 90, of Hartford passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at The Pavilion of Glacier Valley, Slinger.
Laura was born in Mauston to Edward and Laura Kanarowski on April 8, 1931. Laura attended Evergreen and Oak schools in Mauston. She also worked at the local dime store before moving to Milwaukee at the age 19. While in Milwaukee she found a job at Master Lock. She worked there until her marriage to John J. Novak on May 7, 1966. While living in Hartford she worked at Heartcraft and International Stamping until her retirement in 1993. Laura loved her cats and other animals. She also loved flowers and she had a beautiful flower garden and was a longtime member of the Hartford Civic Garden Club, including being treasurer for several years.
Laura is survived by her loving sister, Carol (Dan) Moeller; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, and her cherished dog, Bonnie, and loving cat, Boo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband of 54 years, John; and her two brothers.
A Mass of Resurrection for Laura will be celebrated Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the St. Therese Chapel, Holy Hill, (1525 Carmel Road, Hubertus, WI 53033) with Father Jude Peters officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St. Hartford, WI 53027, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Additional visitation at the church on Saturday from 12:30-1:00 p.m.
Interment will be in St. Kilian Cemetery in Hartford.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary of the Hill Parish Center or Washington County Humane Society are appreciated.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.