West Bend
Lauretta K. Woelz
Sept. 11, 1945 - March 14, 2022
Lauretta K. Woelz, 76, of West Bend passed away peacefully on March 14, 2022, at Crossroads Care Center in Mayville.
She was born Lauretta Kay Brandt on September 11, 1945, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of the late E. Robert and Evelyn (nee Hardy) Brandt. On September 11, 1971, she was united in marriage to Donald Dennis Woelz in Milwaukee. Lauretta attended and graduated from Boyne City High School in Boyne City, Michigan. She continued her education at Patricia Stevens Business School in Milwaukee. She worked many years at Allstate Insurance in Brookfield as secretary to the underwriting manager, and later at numerous clerical and secretarial positions near her home in West Bend. Lauretta enjoyed gardening, sewing, camping, fishing, and was an old movie buff. Above all else, she enjoyed spending time with family.
Lauretta was preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn, and her father, Robert, her step-father, Herbert Gould, and her sister Deborah Brandt. She is survived by her husband, Donald, her son, Brian, and her sisters Patricia (nee Brandt) Schroeder, Karen (nee Gould) Zynewicz, and Carol Gould.
Visitation and memorial service: There will be a visitation with friends and relatives of Lauretta at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095 on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with a memorial service at 4:30.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Lauretta's arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family.